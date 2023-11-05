Financial Survey: Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cohu and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu 9.75% 11.46% 8.84% Veralto N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Cohu shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cohu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu $746.08 million 2.00 $96.85 million $1.08 29.01 Veralto $4.87 billion 3.58 $845.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cohu and Veralto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Cohu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cohu and Veralto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu 0 1 3 0 2.75 Veralto 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cohu presently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.95%. Veralto has a consensus target price of $87.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.45%. Given Cohu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cohu is more favorable than Veralto.

Summary

Cohu beats Veralto on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It also provides semiconductor automated test equipment for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS and thermal sub-systems; interface products comprising test contactors, and probe heads and pins; spares and kits; various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems, as well as application, data management software, and consulting services on its products. In addition, the company offers data analytics product that includes DI-Core, a software suite used to optimize Cohu equipment performance, which provides real-time online performance monitoring and process control. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

