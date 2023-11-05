Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.