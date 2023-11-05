Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,243,708 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $89,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Biogen by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $249.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.