ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

