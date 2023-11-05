Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

