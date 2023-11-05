Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.05.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,824.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,946,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

