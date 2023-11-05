DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €28.54 ($30.36) and last traded at €28.42 ($30.23). Approximately 83,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.80 ($29.57).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.38. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

