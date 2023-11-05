Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $215.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.75 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

