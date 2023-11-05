Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 984,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,537. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

