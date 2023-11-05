Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.