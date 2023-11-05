Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $159.61. 442,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $146.60 and a 52-week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.