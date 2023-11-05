Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:APD opened at $293.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.89 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.77.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

