Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

