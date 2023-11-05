Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $977,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,130,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 110.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 130.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,032.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,092.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,247.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,434.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.