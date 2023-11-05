Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Purchased by Palo Duro Investment Partners LP

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,797 shares during the period. Denbury makes up 20.0% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP owned 1.41% of Denbury worth $61,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $64,464,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 33.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,580,000 after buying an additional 515,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 470.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 492,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 406,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DEN remained flat at $88.66 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

