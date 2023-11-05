Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $202.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.20 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

