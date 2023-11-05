Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Culp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
