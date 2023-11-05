Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

