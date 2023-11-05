Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$142.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$142.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT stock opened at C$87.00 on Friday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.5190666 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

