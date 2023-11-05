Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,484,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

