Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $259.82

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $243.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.44 and its 200 day moving average is $222.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.