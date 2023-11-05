Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $882.68. 1,804,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $453.28 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $856.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

