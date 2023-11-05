Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

