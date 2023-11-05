BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$27.11 and last traded at C$27.11. Approximately 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.61. The firm has a market cap of C$33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Get BQE Water alerts:

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.19 million for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 4.95%.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.