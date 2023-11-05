Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Acquires A$23,000.00 in Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($14,649.68).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Damian Banks acquired 200,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($14,649.68).

On Tuesday, September 12th, Damian Banks acquired 186,878 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,490.97 ($13,688.52).

On Tuesday, August 29th, Damian Banks acquired 213,122 shares of Boom Logistics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,443.42 ($14,932.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

