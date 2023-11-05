Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Sells $103,523.20 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AR opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,041,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $517,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

