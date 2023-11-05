Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.92. 3,536,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,521. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.11 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

