Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $7,917,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 50,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

