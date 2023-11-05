Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Cut by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 117.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.70 on Friday, reaching $335.74. 708,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,681. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.49.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

