Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
