Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

