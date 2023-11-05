Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CFO Sells $21,828.84 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 253 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $21,828.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,443.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $90.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.62 and a beta of 0.87. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $90.73.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

