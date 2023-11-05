abrdn plc Purchases 7,550 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.68 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

