Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $95.84. 5,652,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

