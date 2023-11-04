Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day moving average is $176.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.