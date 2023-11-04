XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $86.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE XPO opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after acquiring an additional 688,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.