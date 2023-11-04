Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.