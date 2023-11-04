Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

