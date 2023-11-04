Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 586 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $386.15 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $313.24 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $363.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

