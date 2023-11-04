Versor Investments LP Sells 1,678 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.