Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 28.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,023.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 408,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.97 million. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

