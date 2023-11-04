Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $314.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

