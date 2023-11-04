Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

VRSK stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

