Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

