Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.