Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

