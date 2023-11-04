Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total value of $809,795.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $809,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $606.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.