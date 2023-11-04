Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,545 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $51.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

