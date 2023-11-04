Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,545 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 827,952 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

