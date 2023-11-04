Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,416 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.
CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
